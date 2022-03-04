Watch video: Red panda sees rock, its 'oh' reaction will leave you stunned

Old is gold! Social media keeps re-rolling the trendy videos, which once went viral. In a video resurfacing on the internet, we see a cute red panda encountering a stone, after which it reacts in amazement.

The video which was trending years ago, made a came back on Reddit, in which a red pands is seen coming out of its den to confront a small rock. What next? The way it goes clueless or overjoyed to see the object, is impressive.

In the short clipping, the jumping panda stands erect with hands off the ground, in bewilderment. For a while from then, it keeps staring at the object, which appeared unfamiliar or strange to the animal. Later the red panda tries to scratch the stone with its paws.

Since the video was uploaded on Reddit, it has recieved over 62 K upvotes and 600 comments. "He looks so cute!", Looks like he's ready for cuddles", ""Stop it! Stop it! I'm not cute I'm fierce grrrrrr!", read a few comments over the animal's 'oh' reaction to the surprising moment.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 01:06 PM IST