Watch video: Red panda enjoys snack break at US Oregon Zoo

Videos of animals having quality time with their human, playing around or showing some funny tricks to make netizens smile, keeps going viral on the internet.

Similarly, a video of a red panda is trending on social media for its cuteness and affection towards the care taker. The video has originated from the Oregon Zoo of the United States, and was posted on Facebook. “Moshu snack break,” read the post caption.

In the video, we can see the cute little animal seated in a sun-kissed way, and posing in the politest way with two of its paws right in front of it. The red panda is hungry and seeking food from the human, and as soon as the Zoo care taker provided it with some snack, it enjoys it to the best.

To the unversed, according to WWF and IUCN, the red panda is an endangered species with a population less than 10,000 individuals.

The information on the video post suggested that though red pandas like Moshu come from a long line of carnivores and still retain their carnivore teeth and stomachs, they eat a diet made up of mostly bamboo leaves and other vegetarian treats.

Watch:

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 11:30 AM IST