Watch video: Mumbai cop plays 'Sandese aate hai' on flute

Video of cop playing a Bollywood patriotic song has goes viral

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 06:55 PM IST

On Sunday morning a Mumbai cop played 'Sandese Aate Hai' from the movie Border.

In the video, the cop is seen sitting on a stool in the middle of the road as he plays the patriotic song. He is surrounded by other cops. One traffic police officer is standing right next to him. A phone and bluetooth speaker are kept on the road on which the original song is being played.

The video was uploaded by Wadala Matunga Sion Forum on Twitter with the caption, "Sunday Street at RAK MARG WADALA WEST #sundaystreets #sundaystreetswadala #wadala @sanjayp_1 @mumbaimatterz @MumbaiPolice @cycfiroza".

The video was uploaded two days back and since then it has been watched 43k times and received multiple retweets and comments.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 06:55 PM IST