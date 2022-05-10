Watch: Toddler receives dreamy birthday surprise

Birthday surprises are always special and dreamy especially when you're young. Kids reacting to surprises is delightful to watch. Some kids like to dress up as their favourite superheroes on their special day.

Recently, a video went viral in which a firetruck comes to wish a toddler 'Happy Birthday'.

In the video, the kid is seen running towards the firetruck with a bright smile on his face. As he stands near the vehicle he admired the truck while patiently waiting for officials to come outside and when one official came outside he greeted him 'Happy Birthday. Another official wished him and gave him a high five. They let him in the truck. The video ends with a picture of him being inside the truck. His face is lit up and a bright smile doesn't leaves till the end of the video.

This clip was uploaded by goodnewscorrespondent on Instagram a few hours back with the caption, "BIRTHDAY SURPRISE: "Fire department made a house call just to say Happy Birthday to Maverick! Just… wow. It doesn’t take much to make him happy but this was super cool".

Have a look at the video:

