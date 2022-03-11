Watch video: 'Mini panipuri' is winning hearts of netizens

Remember the childhood days when you played kitchen-kitchen? Having tiny set of kitchen equipments and cooking in the most imaginary style for the loved ones...what a feeling of nostalgia!

However, little things have its own beauty even in food. A miniature sized panipuri is trending on the internet, leaving netizens with increased appetite.

In a video shared by @minikitchenindia, we can see a chef preparing the street food lover's favorite chaat - the golgappas or the panipuris. The twist here is that the size of the puris happen to be pretty small, so small that it can be held between two finger tips.

The Instagram reel of the food preparation opens to show a bowl filled with mini puris and the other essential ingredients to make the chaat. Soon, the chef picks up the tiny base and adds potato filling to it. Then, he pours in chutney-like spicy water and tops it with a lot of chopped onion pieces. The mini panipuri is later placed on a neat white tray, ready to taste.

Since the video hit social media in late February, it has gathered over 756 K views, 84 K likes and multiple comments. According to the post caption, the little snack is available at a price of Rs.10.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 02:52 PM IST