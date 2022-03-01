Watch video: Italian Man tastes 'Fried ice cream', his reaction says it all

With all weird dishes on one side, this dish from Italy can balance the seesaw for the bizarreness all alone -it's the fried ice icream.

An American blogger told her Italian husband about 'fried' ice cream, to which the man was shocked on the 'fried' part, and couldn't help expressing his weird moment and facial reactions.

In a video shared on Instagram, we can see a man made to try fried ice cream. Having revealed what the dish was, after the man tasted it, the reaction was hilarious and full of unbelievable- expressions. He was told that he just tried some 'fried' ice cream, to which sounded to say 'impossible'. Later, he cross checked to see whether it actually meant the 'fried of a French fry' or something other. However, he doesn't seem to get convinced of what he just tasted.

Since posted earlier this month, the video has hit over 22 Million views. Watch the video, right here:

