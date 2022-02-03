Watch video: Food blogger tastes sushi in desi style; netizens say 'so relatable'

Ever tried and failed to eat a delicacy with chopsticks? This video going viral can relate to the awkward situation that you might have experienced while trying to eat your food with chopsticks.

The recent Instagram reel shared by a food blogger from Pune took to a desi twist of trying the sushi, avoiding the chopstick complexity. In the video, the man can be seen ready taste the dish served on plate. After a few failed tries with the food tool, he quickly cheats over the chopsticks and eats the sushi with his hands. The perfect Indian way!

Watch video, here:

Loading View on Instagram

Since post few days ago, the video has gathered over 2M views and several comments. People found the desi style so relatable.

Here's how netizens reacted, check:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 12:09 PM IST