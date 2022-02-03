e-Paper Get App

India reports 1,72,433 new COVID-19 cases, 1008 deaths in last 24 hours
Viral

Updated on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 12:09 PM IST

Watch video: Food blogger tastes sushi in desi style; netizens say 'so relatable'

FPJ Web Desk
Instagram pune_food_blogger

Ever tried and failed to eat a delicacy with chopsticks? This video going viral can relate to the awkward situation that you might have experienced while trying to eat your food with chopsticks.

The recent Instagram reel shared by a food blogger from Pune took to a desi twist of trying the sushi, avoiding the chopstick complexity. In the video, the man can be seen ready taste the dish served on plate. After a few failed tries with the food tool, he quickly cheats over the chopsticks and eats the sushi with his hands. The perfect Indian way!

Watch video, here:

Since post few days ago, the video has gathered over 2M views and several comments. People found the desi style so relatable.

Here's how netizens reacted, check:

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 12:09 PM IST
