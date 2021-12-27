e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 12:22 PM IST

Watch video: Elephants reunite with caretaker after 14 months

FPJ Web Desk
Be it a pet or the wild, animal videos hit the internet. Recently, a video of a herd of elephants is doing rounds on social media leaving netizens mesmerized.

In the tweeted video, the huge animal gang is seen walking through waters to meet their caretaker. According to the tweet, the elephants are reuniting with him a period over a year.

Twisting and dancing their trunk, the herd is seen slowly coming towards the caretaker. As soon as they get closer to him, the sight is an outburst of emotions. Upon approaching the man, the elephants start embracing him with their trunks, and their caretaker rewards them back with affectionate pats.

Take a look at the video, right here:

The one-minute showcasing the special bond between man and animals has garnered about 3.7 million views and thousands of likes and comments from users. Some took to share their favorite elephant clips in the comment section.

Take a look at few reactions, right here:

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 12:22 PM IST
