Watch video: Elephants reunite with caretaker after 14 months

Be it a pet or the wild, animal videos hit the internet. Recently, a video of a herd of elephants is doing rounds on social media leaving netizens mesmerized.

In the tweeted video, the huge animal gang is seen walking through waters to meet their caretaker. According to the tweet, the elephants are reuniting with him a period over a year.

Twisting and dancing their trunk, the herd is seen slowly coming towards the caretaker. As soon as they get closer to him, the sight is an outburst of emotions. Upon approaching the man, the elephants start embracing him with their trunks, and their caretaker rewards them back with affectionate pats.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The one-minute showcasing the special bond between man and animals has garnered about 3.7 million views and thousands of likes and comments from users. Some took to share their favorite elephant clips in the comment section.

Take a look at few reactions, right here:

Advertisement

That’s so cool how they surround him, no doubt as protection. — NHCowboy (@nhcowboy) December 23, 2021

Gods most beautiful majestic creatures. I have loved elephants since I was a kid, and I tear up every time I see a video. They just shake me to my soul, they are my peace… — hollywould_of_ohio (@HollyWouldOfOh) December 23, 2021

They don't need a physical smile to radiate happiness 🥰 — Seelentier (@SPuffmutter) December 23, 2021

Advertisement

I know elephants can’t smile but those elephants are smiling. pic.twitter.com/Cv3mYMvbgw — Adam Sellers (@YisraelChaiAdam) December 23, 2021

Elephants are amazing. So smart. They form true bonds that last a lifetime with elephants, humans and other mammals alike. They’re my favorites!!! — Never stop fighting 🌊🌊🌊🆘 (@FoggyBottomBore) December 24, 2021

🤩 Maeteng Elephant Park Chiang Mai? pic.twitter.com/RGzd2f5OdZ — gugie nugu? (@aaenggie) December 24, 2021

Advertisement

Two circus elephants reunited in retirement after 22 years apart... pic.twitter.com/ydOk8zyVbc — DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) December 23, 2021

ALSO READ Watch: Viral ad on infertility featuring Mona Singh has the internet in tears

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 12:22 PM IST