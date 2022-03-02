Watch video: Dwayne Bravo tries 'Maar Khayega' song from Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchan Pandey'

West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo seems to be a in love with Indian movies and trending moves from there. Be it Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise or the recent Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bachchan Pandey', he is impressing fans and followers with his dance moves.

In the recent Instagram reel shared by the cricketer, we can see him grooving to the energetic beat 'Maar Khayega' from the upcoming Bollywood film 'Bachchan Pandey'. "Champion ready to take on @akshaykumar 🙈🙈 had some fun 🤩 doing this power hit! #NumberOne," the video was captioned.

To the unversed, the upcoming film starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi among others is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda, and is scheduled to be out in cinemas on March 18.

As of the the now popular song is concerned, the lyrics of the song are inked by Farhad Bhiwandiwala, Azeem Dayani and Vikram Montrose. Music is given by Vikram Montrose and label is T-Series. This was the first song released to be released from the Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bachchan Pandey'.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 04:08 PM IST