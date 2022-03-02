e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 03:54 PM IST

Watch video: David Warner tries 'Maar Khayega' song from Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchan Pandey'

FPJ Web Desk
Australia cricketer David Warner seems to be a passionate dancer, and in love with Indian movies. Be it Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise or the recent Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bachchan Pandey', Warner is impressing fans and followers with his dance moves.

In the recent video post on his Instagram handle, we can see Warner recreating the 'Maar Khayega' moves from the upcoming Bollywood film 'Bachchan Pandey'. Warner not only hooked to the steps of the song perfectly but also adds a filter to make his eyes look scary, somewhat similar to Akshay from the movie.

To the unversed, the upcoming film starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi among others is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda, and is scheduled to be out in cinemas on March 18.

Watch the video, right here:

