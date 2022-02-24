'Bachchhan Paandey's first song out: Akshay Kumar transforms into a menacing gangster in 'Maar Khayegaa'

With the release of 'Bachchhan Paandey' on cards, the makers on Thursday dropped the first song from the film, starring Akshay Kumar.

The song titled 'Maar Khayegaa' introduces Akshay Kumar as the evil gangster Bachchhan Paandey. It gives the audiences an incite into the fierce character that he will be playing in the film.

The song shows Akshay Kumar in a never-seen-before, menacing avatar.

Composed and designed by Vikram Montrose, with vocals by Farhad Bhiwandiwala and Vikram Montrose and lyrics by Farhad Bhiwandiwala, Azeem Dayani and Vikram Montrose, ‘Maar Khayegaa’ has been shot on a mega-canvas, describing Bachchhan Paandey’s persona.

'Maar Khayegaa' has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Interestingly, the song was shot in a single day with over 300 dancers on a set constructed in Mumbai.

Ever since the first look and trailer of ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ was released, fans have been excited for seeing Akshay Kumar play the fiery anti-hero.

The film boasts of an ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Director Farhad Samji had earlier said that ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ was a challenging experience for the cast and crew. "The movie 'Bachchhan Paandey' was a challenging, exciting and a loving experience. With every movie excitement is always there so was it for this too a bit more. It's an action comedy thriller," he said.

‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to hit the silver screens on March 18, on the occasion of Holi.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 02:22 PM IST