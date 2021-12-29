Watch Video: Delhi makeup artist’s jaw dropping transformation into Shah Rukh Khan goes viral; leaves netizens stunned

A woman from Delhi is breaking the internet for her amazing makeup skills and it will leave you stunned too! Dikshita, a makeup artist from the capital city, has grabbed netizens eye-balls for her unbelievable transformation into Shah Rukh Khan, simply by using makeup. She posted the transformation video on her Instagram profile and it is leaving everyone amazed.

The clip starts with Dikshita showing a photograph of Shah Rukh Khan in a tuxedo. As a remix version of Shah Rukh's song Chammak Challo is also being heard in the background, Dikshita then transforms herself into King Khan with some strokes and puffs of her brushes and blenders. The end result is bound to surprise you.

"Makeup transformation into the king of Bollywood @iamsrk," read the caption.

Watch Video:

The video has collected over 150k likes and scores of comments. While some lauded Dikshita for her phenomenal job, others said that they could hardly tell the difference between the actual picture and Diksha's makeup version.

Take a look:

Advertisement

Instagram

Instagram

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 04:23 PM IST