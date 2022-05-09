Watch video: Cute little girl sings 'Let it Go' as she overcomes cancer

Illness is unavoidable, but facing it with courage is essential. Having hope during difficult times can be challenging, but it is the only thing one can cling to during the course.

In a video, a cute little girl is seen singing "Let it Go" with the hospital staff after beating cancer, which has gone viral. The girl and the hospital staff looked ecstatic as they sang song from Disney movie Frozen.

The caption of the video read, "CANCER FREE: Hospital staff & volunteers sing to 4-year-old Yara as she is released from the hospital after finishing her cancer treatments! Listen as she joins in singing!!! Beautiful strong girl!"

The video was posted by goodnewscorrespondent on Instagram and since then has melted the hearts of many netizens.

Instagrammers are impressed by the little girl’s will power and are also praising the hospital staff for their sweet gesture.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 06:14 PM IST