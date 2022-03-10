Watch video: Cute hamster from Syria eats spaghetti with tomato

Videos of animals having quality time with their human, playing around or showing some funny tricks to make netizens smile, keeps going viral on the internet.

In a video shared on Instagram by @thehamsterstation, we can see a hamster being given a bowl of spaghetti garnished with tomato and coriander. The hamster goes by the name Mr. Marshmallow, however it grabs the long noodles instead.

The reel is supported with a lot of text inserts that adds narrative element to the scene, over how the little one tastes the delicacy for the very first time. To begin with, the screen opens to show how the little hamster which belongs to Syria being presented with some spaghetti garnished with tomatoes and some fresh greens. The curious animal is seen approaching the bowl and sipping in its first spaghetti thread.

Did it like the taste? Marshmallow can be seen finishing the meal in no time, one by one - the noodles, tomato smashes and the leafy bite. Since the video was shared a few days ago, it has gathered over 270 K views, 29 K likes and several comments.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 07:50 AM IST