Watch video: Bizarre chocolate recipes that went viral

The third day, after Rose day and Propose day, seeks celebration with chocolates. February 8 is regarded as the Chocolate Day. On the special occasion of Chocolate day from the Valentine's week.

As you bite in a chocolate piece gifted by your love, take a read of the bizarre food fusions that left people in Awws and ewwws!

Some bizarre and never imagined dishes were seen going viral in the recent past. These delicacies tickled the hit or flop meter when served on plates and cups, leaving people craving to either try it more or throwing the dishes to thrash.

Chocolate Tiger

The Instagram reel posted by Guichon showed him preparing his 'masterpiece'. He began by preparing moulds with some liquid chocolate and shaping it alike the different parts of the animal. From the face, to its ears, tail and paws - everything looks perfect and carves to how a tiger cub would be shaped.

Later, in the video, the talented chef takes to the final touch by spraying some edible paint onto it and marking some stripes on the cub. In a while, on a bigger stand the parent tiger is created too. The video ends to keep the audience's attention unfluctuated, and bringing on screen two skilfully made out of chocolate tigers.

Loading View on Instagram

Chocolate Pulav

The video shared on Instagram by a page called 'Spoons of Mumbai' showed a chef pouring chocolate sauce on a plate full of pulav.

Advertisement

Chocolate Sugarcane Juice

During the festive season of Bihu, Lohri or Makar sankranti, a video of chocolate sugarcane got trending on the internet.

In an Instagram reel shared by a food blogger, we can see the prepartion of the sugarcane juice's choco version. The clip begins with the shopkeeper inserting the pieces of the sugarcane into the juice making machine, later to add some choco powder in a cup. Then, fill it along the fruit juice. According to the post, the beverage outlet named 'Sip Sip' happens to be at Delhi's Karol Bagh market area.

Watch the video, here:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Chocolate loaded 'World's best diabetic shake'

In the recent video shared by food blogger @radiokarohan, we can see a juice vendor from Nagpur adding lots of chocolate products to prepare what he calls a 'diabetic shake'. Is this a cure for the ailment? Not at all, it could be an otherwise.

The video begins with the chef unpacking some Oreo, Hide n Seek and Bourbon biscuit pieces along Kitkat choco-wafers into a mixer. However, that's not all, he no sooner remembers to add some cocoa flavored brownies and chocolate syrup to the recipe in making. Then, he introduces the so far added ingredients to milk.

Watch video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Chocolate golgappa

In an Instagram reel shared by the page @mammi_ka_dhaba, a pani puri vendor by the name 'Jain Shree Panipuri' in Sarafa, Indore can be seen preparing these one of the bizarre dishes - chocolate golgappas.

The vendor begins to show chocolate clad golgappa getting filled with choco chips and wafer chocolate in them. Later, the street vendor uses what looks like custard to fill the remaining puri, and soon to add some and chocolate syrup on them. The topping of cashew pieces seems a must on every golgappa before serving it to the food blogger.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Choco-Mayo Samosa Pav

In a short reaction reel posted by an Instagram influencer who goes by the handle @rjkhurki, showed a street vendor preparing samosa pav and added to it his reactions on the preparation. The video begins with the vendor taking to split the pav piece, then he adds some dark chocolate syrup spreading it evenly. Then he puts in the main ingredient to it -the samosa in the middle. Does it stop there? No, as the local chef tops it with mayonnaise.

Loading View on Instagram

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 04:24 PM IST