Watch video: Bachpan Ka Pyaar fame Sahdev Dirdo grooves to Nora Fatehi's 'Dance Meri Rani'

Video of Bachpan Ka Pyaar fame Sahdev Dirdo is going viral for his moves to the popular Nora Fatehi’s beat 'Dance Meri Rani'. Recently posted by the Chhattisgarh boy on Instagram and Moj App, the short clip playing the song sung by Guru Randhawa, has garnered 64.5 K views. However, he doesn't match the steps of the hot actress, yet leaves the internet impressed with his attempt.

Some netizens were disappointed to the see Sahdeo's moves not in sync to the original collection and wrote, "Bhai yah kya majak kar rahe ho gane ke sath", "Bass yaar ab to bass na he kar tu dance"...suggesting him to stop fooling around and calling it as 'dance'.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 01:51 PM IST