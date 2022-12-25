WATCH: Tunisha Sharma's Instagram reel with Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz goes viral, fans demand Naaz to break silence

Tunisha Sharma and Falaq Naaz in a hilarious Instagram reel | Instagram

Tunisha Sharma's fans would know about the bond the actress shared with actress Falaq Naaz (Naazz as per Instagram bio), none other than her boyfriend Sheezan Khan's sister. From behind-the-scenes moments to hilarious Instagram reels, the duo have paired together to capture their happy bond for which fans call them to be "bestfriends."

After Tunisha's death that followed Sheezan's arrest, netizens demanded Falaq Naaz to reveal the truth and break silence over the alleged suicide of the TV actress. Meanwhile, Naaz's latest Instagram post caught the eyes of fans and followers as it was captioned, "Ishq di baajiyan (Battle of love)" and released hours before Tunisha was found dead. The comments section questioned Falaq Naaz on why she wasn't "posting anything about Tunisha," as they also wrote, "Shaant kyu ho (why are you silent)."

Check post:

Check comments

Falaq Naaz and Tunisha Sharma's hilarious reel on English pronunciation hack goes viral

After the alleged suicide of Sharma, fans took to revisit the social media posts shared by the 20-year-old actress. While they scrolled through Tunisha's pictures and reels on Instagram, a video of her performing along with boyfriend Sheezan's sister Falaq Naaz pulled their attention.

In the now viral video which has received over 2 million views, Naaz and Sharma are seen creating a hilarious Instagram reel to engage their internet base.

The video takes a funny dig into the English language and establishes how "English is a very very funny language." The voiceover used in the video says, "Stop pronouncing the T when you speak English," and later follows meme-worthy reactions as Naaz and Tunisha guess how words like "Tomato," "Tattoo," and some other would sound without the usage of "T."

Watch viral video below: