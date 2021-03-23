Watch: This drone footage of Icelandic volcano eruption will remind you of 'Mordor' in Lord of the Rings

It was not a massive explosion of ash and lava per se. The Icelandic Meteorological Office said that the eruption near Fagradalsfjall in Geldingadalur was relatively small. Indeed, visuals show tourists looking on at the unusual sight from nearby hills, seeming unfazed by the flowing lava. Iceland's Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management however is advising people within several miles of the volcano to close their windows and stay indoors to avoid the effects of volcanic gas in the air.

The eruption comes after weeks of increased seismic activity on the peninsula, with some 400 earthquakes detected in the region on Thursday morning alone, according to the IMO. Iceland has more than 30 active and extinct volcanoes.

The huge 1784 eruption of Laki caused a famine that killed about a quarter of Iceland's population. In April 2010, the eruption of Eyjafjallajokull resulted in a significant air traffic disruption in Europe.

