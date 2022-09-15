Watch: Rashmika Mandanna wants to meet THIS young 'Saami Saami' dancer

Pushpa fever hasn't faded away! Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise seems to have won hearts of fans even before its release. Soon after the songs surfaced on social media, they were a huge hit.

Recently, a video of a girl dressed in uniform is going viral for her dance moves of the popular song 'Saami Saami.' The internet expressed love towards the clip with multiple shares and likes, so much as to gain all attention from Rashmika herself.

Rashmika Mandanna, who vibes in the original dance beats of the song, looked impressed with the school girl's performance. Taking to social media, the actress wrote, “Maaaaadddddeeeeee myyyyy daaaaaay. I want to meet this cutie. How can I?”

Check tweet and watch viral video:

Maaaaadddddeeeeee myyyyy daaaaaay.. I want to meet this cutie..💘

how can I? 🥹 https://t.co/RxJXWzPlsK — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) September 14, 2022