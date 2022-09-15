e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWatch: Rashmika Mandanna wants to meet THIS young 'Saami Saami' dancer

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna wants to meet THIS young 'Saami Saami' dancer

The recent video which went viral on social media hinted that Pushpa vibes are still in the air!

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
article-image

Pushpa fever hasn't faded away! Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise seems to have won hearts of fans even before its release. Soon after the songs surfaced on social media, they were a huge hit.

Recently, a video of a girl dressed in uniform is going viral for her dance moves of the popular song 'Saami Saami.' The internet expressed love towards the clip with multiple shares and likes, so much as to gain all attention from Rashmika herself.

Rashmika Mandanna, who vibes in the original dance beats of the song, looked impressed with the school girl's performance. Taking to social media, the actress wrote, “Maaaaadddddeeeeee myyyyy daaaaaay. I want to meet this cutie. How can I?”

Check tweet and watch viral video:

Read Also
Late for Pushpa trend? THIS recent video of girls from USA grooving to 'Saami Saami' goes viral
article-image
Read Also
Watch video: Pregnant lady from New Zealand dances to 'Saami Saami' from Pushpa
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch Video: 'Kala Chashma' trends again, 'Norwegian Dance Group' grooves at 'Times Square'

Watch Video: 'Kala Chashma' trends again, 'Norwegian Dance Group' grooves at 'Times Square'

Monkey attends government school regularly since a week in Jharkhand; video goes viral

Monkey attends government school regularly since a week in Jharkhand; video goes viral

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna wants to meet THIS young 'Saami Saami' dancer

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna wants to meet THIS young 'Saami Saami' dancer

Karnataka: Social worker Nityananda Volakadu's bizarre protest over potholes goes viral; watch

Karnataka: Social worker Nityananda Volakadu's bizarre protest over potholes goes viral; watch

Watch: E-rickshaw topples live while UP resident complains of poor roads

Watch: E-rickshaw topples live while UP resident complains of poor roads