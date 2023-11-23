WATCH: Ranu Mondal Beats Viral Blue Dress Girl With Broomstick In Trending Video |

Remember the girl who wore a blue dress and danced in trains and public places to go viral on social media? She was recently spotted in another clip, this time, along with internet sensation Ranu Mondal. The latter was seen beating the dancer dubbed the 'viral blue dress girl' with a broomstick in the reel. WATCH VIDEO

Jhaadu-Kalesh B/w Ranu Mondal and Viral Blue dress Girl pic.twitter.com/vpENwkilxS — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 22, 2023

The video which is doing the rounds on social media showed overnight internet sensation Ranu Mondal picking up a broomstick to beat the dancer and her purported male friend. It opened showing Mondal wearing a night dress maxi and sitting on a chair while interacting with the two youngsters. A while into the reel, the blue dress girl was seen laughing uncontrollably and being hit by Mondal. It seemed to be a scripted video made for their fans and followers.

It was forwarded by several users online and caught the attention of people when posted by 'Ghar Ke Kalesh' on X. Being shared on Wednesday, the clip gathered nearly 200K views on the content-sharing platform.

About Viral Blue Dress Girl & Ranu Mondal

The internet is yet to identify a girl who went viral for putting up sensual moves and hook steps at busy places, including a train and marketplace. She became popular as the 'viral blue dress girl' based her on the attire she wore in most of her dance videos.

Peak Jio Moment pic.twitter.com/wK85vmfi3z — Squint Neon (@TheSquind) October 4, 2023

On the other hand, Ranu Mondal reportedly took the internet by storm in 2019 for singing and uploading her music video on the romantic retro song 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai.' She then turned an Indian playback singer after working with Himesh Reshammiya for the song 'Teri Meri Kahani' featured in the Bollywood movie 'Happy Hardy and Heer.'