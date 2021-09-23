Watch: Netizens enraged over viral video of man, woman forced to dance with tyres around their necks for eloping

A 21-year-old man and a woman, aged 19, from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh were allegedly forced by some people to dance with motorcycle tyres around their necks as a punishment for eloping, police said.

The Dhar police registered a case against five people and arrested three of them on Tuesday after a purported video of the incident, which took place in Kundi village on September 12, went viral on social media, they said.

In the clip, a 13-year old girl was also seen being forced to dance along with the man and the woman for allegedly helping them in eloping, police officials said.

The three of them were forced to dance with motorcycle tyres put around their necks, and the video also showed a man hitting them with sticks a couple of times. The person who shot the video could be heard laughing along with others seen in the clip.

According to police, the woman had gone missing from her home in the village in July this year.

"Her family members were angry as she had fled with a man. They suspected that another young girl (seen in video) helped the woman in fleeing from her home," Patidar said.

When they returned in the second week of September, they were punished for their act, the police said.

After the video of the incident went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday, the police registered a case against five people and arrested three of them, Patidar said.

The viral video has attracted a lot of criticism as people are raising their voice against the assault on the couple.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.



Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 12:21 PM IST