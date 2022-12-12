e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Milind Soman-featured Vim ad video draws flak due to 'for men' reference, dishwashing brand clarifies it to be a 'joke'

WATCH: Milind Soman-featured Vim ad video draws flak due to 'for men' reference, dishwashing brand clarifies it to be a 'joke'

The controversy began shortly after Milind Soman promoted the new black dishwashing liquid on Instagram, emphasizing that men should participate equally in dishwashing and other household chores.

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
Vim for men | Instagram
Follow us on

Dishwashing brand, Vim, on Sunday, responded to all the social media backlash for their latest ad campaign the 'first black dishwashing liquid for men' and said it "was a joke". Taking to Instagram, Vim shared a post, which they captioned, "We aren't serious about the black pack, but we are super serious about men owning chores at home." The post reads, "Dear Men, it was a joke."

Vim also shared an open letter and captioned it, "Hey guys, just something we want to say from the bottom of our bottles hearts." The letter reads, "Only the bottle is different, the liquid inside has been the same all along...Bartan dhona sabke liye ek jaisa, to liquid bhi ek hoga na? You don't need a new bottle to enter the kitchen, just the realisation that these are your chores too!"

Read Also
From 'fridge' to 'love jihad', netizens take a dig into Aftab Poonawala, Shraddha Walkar's social...
article-image

The controversy began shortly after Milind Soman promoted the new black dishwashing liquid on Instagram, emphasizing that men should participate equally in dishwashing and other household chores. Sharing the video, Soman wrote on Instagram, "Vim Black - dishwashing liquid made for men. Or is it? @vimindia @mtvindia #VimBlack #VimForMen #BragWithSwag.

Read Also
Did you check MS Dhoni's Guruji avatar? Check viral ad video of agarbatti brand
article-image

The ad featured a young man bragging in the gym about helping his mom in washing the dishes. "Woh thodi thakaan ho gayi thi. Actually, kal raat na maine saare bartaan dhoye the. Mummy ki help kar deta hoon kabhi kabhi aur karni bhi chaiye," he told a woman.

The ad campaign didn't go well with many users and faced netizens irk on social media for promoting gender discrimination.

A user commented, "Are you serious??? In 2022?? Change the bottle from yellow to black to 'feel masculine'. SLOW CLAP.... WHAT THE ACTUAL F***?" Another user wrote, "Sir!! It is so disappointing to see you endorse such things. What on earth has a detergent liquid got to do with men doing the bare minimum??? Why is it being labelled or distinguished on the basis of gender? And what is the fucking point of this???? It makes 0 sense." "Probably the dumbest product and ad that I've seen. Come on Milind, choose better ads," another fan commented.

Soman, 57, has still not personally reacted to the backlash.

Read Also
IPS officer Arun Bothra's mind-blowing tweet about blueberries goes viral, netizens can't stop...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Cats of Qatar go viral during FIFA season, England footballers Kyle Walker and John Stones fly back...

Cats of Qatar go viral during FIFA season, England footballers Kyle Walker and John Stones fly back...

WATCH: Milind Soman-featured Vim ad video draws flak due to 'for men' reference, dishwashing brand...

WATCH: Milind Soman-featured Vim ad video draws flak due to 'for men' reference, dishwashing brand...

Shenaz Treasury says 'Bandra is dying a slow death', Mumbaikars reflect on Ishq Vishk actor's...

Shenaz Treasury says 'Bandra is dying a slow death', Mumbaikars reflect on Ishq Vishk actor's...

WATCH: Traffic cop helps divyangjan cross bridge in Gwalior, video of kind act goes viral

WATCH: Traffic cop helps divyangjan cross bridge in Gwalior, video of kind act goes viral

Pakistan man gives his future wife a 'donkey', video of bizarre 'wedding gift' goes viral; watch

Pakistan man gives his future wife a 'donkey', video of bizarre 'wedding gift' goes viral; watch