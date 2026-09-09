WATCH: Jaipur Ambulance Blocked By Woman Filming Heated Argument With Commuter; Viral Video Sparks Outrage Online |

A video allegedly showing an ambulance being held up by a car in Jaipur has triggered a strong reaction online, with social media users questioning the conduct of the driver and calling for action.

The incident is reportedly from the Panchyawala area of Jaipur, near an HP Petrol Pump on Vaishali Marg West. However, the exact circumstances surrounding the video remain unverified, and the authenticity of the footage has not been independently established.

Viral video shows ambulance waiting in traffic

According to the account accompanying the viral clip, a woman allegedly stopped her vehicle in the middle of the road while she was recording an argument with another commuter. An ambulance can reportedly be heard sounding its siren behind her, apparently waiting for the road to clear.

The footage was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘memoriesoflokendra’ and reportedly attracted more than 76,000 views. The clip subsequently prompted widespread criticism from viewers.

Some users focused on the alleged obstruction, while others questioned why the person recording the incident did not step in and ask the driver to move.

“Revoke her license, charge her with a hefty fine... If the patient dies, she should be charged with the criminal offence of culpable homicide,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “It's a criminal offence.. should be reported to police.”

A third user said, “Instead of just watching it happen, do something. Ask the woman to move.”

What does Indian law say about blocking an ambulance?

Under Section 194E of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, motorists are required to move towards the side of the road when an ambulance, fire service vehicle or another specified emergency vehicle approaches.

The provision carries a potential punishment of imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of up to ₹10,000, or both.

Another commenter demanded strict consequences, saying, “Drivers license suspension for 2 years. Plus fine. Jail term If anything happens to the patient.”

For now, there is no verified information establishing whether the woman was booked, whether police investigated the incident, or whether anyone inside the ambulance suffered harm. The claims circulating online should therefore be treated cautiously until authorities confirm the circumstances.

The episode has nevertheless renewed discussion around a basic road-safety responsibility: motorists should immediately make way for emergency vehicles whenever it is safe and possible to do so.