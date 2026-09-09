Kerala Petrol Pump Accident: WagonR Driver Drags Attendant With Fuel Nozzle; CCTV Footage Of Incident Viral | X

A disturbing accident at a petrol pump in Kerala’s Alappuzha district has sparked concerns over safety and negligence at fuel stations. A petrol pump attendant was dragged several metres after a WagonR allegedly drove away while the fuel nozzle and hose were still attached to the vehicle.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the petrol station, and footage of the accident has since circulated widely on social media platform X.

Petrol pump attendant dragged several metres

According to the CCTV footage, the attendant was attempting to remove the fuel nozzle after the car had been refuelled when the WagonR suddenly moved forward.

The vehicle’s acceleration pulled the connected fuel hose with considerable force. The attendant lost his balance and fell to the ground, becoming entangled in the force of the hose as the car continued moving.

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The vehicle travelled several metres before the situation came to an end. The sudden movement reportedly left the worker with little opportunity to regain his footing or avoid being dragged.

Worker sustains rib injuries

Co-workers immediately rushed to help the injured employee following the accident. He was initially taken to a nearby hospital, where he received first aid before being shifted to Alappuzha Medical College for further treatment.

The worker suffered a severe rib injury along with injuries to other parts of his body. Doctors said his condition is currently stable, although he remains under observation because of the injuries sustained in the accident.

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Police examine CCTV footage

Local police have taken note of the incident after the CCTV video emerged. Investigators are reportedly examining the footage and attempting to identify the WagonR driver using the vehicle’s registration number.

Police are also expected to determine how the incident occurred and whether it was caused by human negligence, a technical issue or another factor.

The video has triggered strong reactions online, with social media users calling for "strict action" against careless driving at petrol pumps. The incident has also renewed attention on the need for drivers to remain alert while refuelling and wait until the attendant has safely disconnected the nozzle before moving the vehicle.