Mumbai Shocker: Landlord Installs CCTV Inside Girls’ PG Without 'Seeking Permission'; Asks Them To 'Dress Decently In Living Area' | Reddit/Canva

Mumbai: A social media post alleging that a landlord installed a CCTV camera inside the living room of a girls’ paying guest (PG) accommodation in Mumbai without seeking prior consent has sparked a debate over tenants’ privacy and security.

The post was shared on Reddit by a user identified as ‘OkVehicle2991’, who claimed that she lives with six other women in a 3BHK PG accommodation in Mumbai. According to the woman, the landlord recently installed a CCTV camera inside the common living area and informed the tenants about it only after the installation.

“We’re 7 girls living in a PG. The landlord knocked on our doors this morning and informed us that he had installed a CCTV camera inside the living room,” the woman claimed in the post, questioning whether simply informing the tenants could be considered consent.

Landlord Allegedly Cites Police Requirement

The woman further alleged that the landlord told them the CCTV installation was a requirement mentioned by the police. She claimed that she suggested placing the camera outside the house instead, but alleged that the landlord was reluctant to pursue that option.

The situation reportedly took another uncomfortable turn when the tenants were allegedly asked to 'dress decently' whenever they entered the living area. The woman said the common space is frequently used by the residents for eating and studying as there are no tables in their rooms.

According to her post, the landlord cited security concerns and alleged incidents involving tenants bringing friends to the accommodation and belongings going missing. She claimed that he also pointed out that police had sought CCTV footage when such incidents were reported.

Tenant Raises Privacy Concerns

However, the woman questioned why the security concerns could not be addressed by installing a camera outside the premises after obtaining necessary no-objection certificates (NOCs) from neighbours. “This is not about dressing decently as well; do we not deserve privacy?” she asked, expressing concern over surveillance inside a private living space.

The post also questioned whether young women living away from home for education or work could be expected to accept restrictions imposed by landlords simply because they were students or early in their careers.

Post Sparks Debate Online

The allegations have since gained traction online, with several users calling for police intervention. Some Reddit users claimed that installing a CCTV camera inside a rented living space without explicit consent could amount to a violation of privacy, while others urged the woman to file a police complaint.

Comment

by u/OkVehicle2991 from discussion

in mumbai

Comment

by u/OkVehicle2991 from discussion

in mumbai

Comment

by u/OkVehicle2991 from discussion

in mumbai

However, the authenticity of the Reddit post and the allegations could not be independently verified. There is also no information available on whether the tenants have approached the police or taken any legal action over the alleged CCTV installation.