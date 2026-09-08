Mumbai: Panic Inside Panvel-CSMT AC Local After Train Fails To Halt At Any Station; VIDEO Viral | Video screengrab

Mumbai: A video showing panic among passengers inside an air-conditioned local train travelling from Panvel to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) has gone viral on social media. The passengers were reportedly alarmed after the train continued moving without halting at stations along the route.

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Viral Video Shows Panic Moments Inside Moving Local Train

The video, shared on X by Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangha, shows several commuters looking confused and anxious as the train continues its journey. The footage appears to have been recorded inside a coach where around eight to ten passengers, including a child, can be seen.

At one point, two to three passengers gather near the emergency intercom in an apparent attempt to communicate with the motorman and understand why the train was not stopping. The incident reportedly caused panic among those travelling in the coach.

Sharing the video on X, Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangha, which describes itself as one of Mumbai's oldest passenger organisations, urged railway authorities to investigate the incident and take immediate action.

"Panvel to CSMT train not stopping on any station, commuters panicked," the group wrote in its post. It also tagged officials and authorities, including the Mumbai division of Central Railway, the General Manager of Central Railway, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Prime Minister's Office.

The post also questioned the absence of measures to control trains in such situations and raised concerns over passenger safety, saying that the incident could have resulted in a major disaster had anyone been harmed.

RailwaySeva Responds To Viral Video Post

RailwaySeva, the official X account providing support to railway users, responded to the post and said the matter had been escalated to the concerned official for necessary action. The account tagged the Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai division, in its response.

For necessary action escalated to the concerned official @Drmmumbaicr — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) September 8, 2026

X User Claims Train Headed To Car Shed

Meanwhile, a social media user claimed that the train was proceeding towards a car shed and that an announcement had been made informing passengers about it. The user also alleged that commuters had boarded the local despite the announcement.

the train was going to carshed announcement was done but the commuters still boarded the local — Chirag Jamnekar (@CJamnekar12112) September 8, 2026

However, these claims have not been independently verified. It is also unclear from the available video whether the train was operating as a regular passenger service or was headed towards a car shed at the time of the incident.

A detailed response or clarification from the Railways regarding the train's movement, announcements made to passengers and the circumstances that led to the reported panic is awaited.