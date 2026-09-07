Kerala PM-SHRI Scheme: Govt To Decide On Implementation After Cabinet Panel Report Amid CPI-Congress Row | Watch |

Kozhikode: General Education Minister N Shamsudheen on Sunday said the Keralam government would take a decision on implementing the PM-SHRI scheme only after receiving the report of a special Cabinet sub-committee examining the matter.

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The previous LDF government had signed an agreement with the Centre to implement the Prime Minister's Schools for Rising India scheme in the state. However, implementation was later put on hold following opposition from within the ruling front.

After coming to power, the UDF government, which had opposed the scheme, appointed a special Cabinet sub-committee to examine the matter.

Responding to reporters' queries, Shamsudheen said there were differences between the Centre and the state over the implementation of the scheme.

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"The previous government signed it and gave an assurance to the Centre that we would implement it. That is the background before us. So, we are considering what should be done in such a situation," he said.

The minister said there was no urgency to take a decision on the matter.

"There is no emergency in the matter. A decision will be made later," he said.

BJP state vice-president R Sreelekha on Saturday urged the Keralam government to sign the MoU for the PM-SHRI scheme at the earliest.

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The scheme could help schools make progress in areas such as digital learning, smart classrooms, sports facilities and teacher training, she said.

CPI leader K Rajan strongly opposed any move by the UDF government to implement the scheme, saying there was widespread opposition to it in the state.

"Cutting across party lines, secular Keralam has stood united against the PM-SHRI scheme," Rajan said.

The CPI had strongly opposed the scheme when the LDF was in power.

"If the UDF government and the Chief Minister (V D Satheesan) go ahead with implementing PM-SHRI by overriding the public sentiment of Keralam, they will have to face severe consequences in the state," he said.

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Rajan warned that implementing the scheme against public sentiment would trigger protests and said the government would be responsible for any difficulties arising from them.

"If PM-SHRI is implemented against the public sentiment of Keralam, massive popular protests will arise. The CM of Keralam and this government will bear full responsibility for all the difficulties arising from it," he said.

Rajan questioned whether the CM was under pressure to implement the scheme despite opposition from political parties.

"Is it political cowardice, political subservience to the union government, or part of an attempt to keep the word given to political brokers who led the understandings reached before the election? The CM must answer to Keralam," he said.

Responding to Rajan's criticism of the UDF government's stand on the PM-SHRI scheme, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Sunday questioned his moral authority to speak on the issue.

"They are the ones who implemented PM-SHRI in Keralam. What moral ground does Rajan have to talk about this?" Venugopal asked.

Venugopal pointed out that Rajan was a minister in the previous LDF Cabinet when the state government agreed to implement the scheme and questioned why he did not resign when the MoU was signed in Delhi without the knowledge of Cabinet members.

"When a very important matter—an MoU—was signed in Delhi without even their knowledge, where did Rajan's valour go back then? He should have stepped down from the Cabinet right then. Wasn't that the moment to show courage?" Venugopal said.

Venugopal alleged that the CPI and the LDF had only pretended to oppose the scheme while allowing the agreement to be signed.

He said the Congress had a clear position on the scheme and would not allow any attempt to impose Sangh Parivar ideology through the education system.

"As far as the students of this state are concerned, they should learn the subjects they are supposed to learn. Otherwise, if there is an attempt to impose Sangh Parivar agendas and distort real history, there is no question of allowing it," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)