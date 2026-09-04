Jaipur ISKCON Temple Fire: Constable Throws Burning Cylinder Away, Prevents Major Tragedy During Janmashtami | X - ReddyKriti55162

Jaipur, Sep 4: Panic broke out at the ISKCON Temple in Jaipur's Muhana on Friday during Janmashtami celebrations after a gas cylinder caught fire on the temple premises, officials said.

The flames quickly spread towards the VIP pavilion, creating a potentially dangerous situation as several devotees were present at the temple.

Constable's brave intervention

A Constable from the Muhana Police Station, identified as Kan Singh, displayed remarkable courage during the incident.

As the fire intensified and the burning cylinder posed a risk of triggering a larger blaze, he moved towards the danger zone and threw the cylinder outside the affected area.

जयपुर इस्कॉन मंदिर में जन्माष्टमी की तैयारी के दौरान गैस सिलेंडर में लगी भीषण आग

मौके पर मौजूद मुहाना थाने के हेड कांस्टेबल कान सिंह ने दिखाई बहादुरी और लोगों की मदद से आग पर काबू पाया। सलाम है ऐसे जवान को pic.twitter.com/Blk7prQHjJ — Kriti Reddy (@ReddyKriti55162) September 4, 2026

His quick action helped prevent the flames from spreading to other cylinders kept nearby and potentially avert a major accident.

According to information available from the spot, Constable Kan Singh entered the area despite the flames and helped several devotees move to safety. His immediate response helped control the situation and prevented panic from escalating further.

Fire brought under control

The presence of multiple gas cylinders near the site had raised concerns about the possibility of a much larger fire. However, the Constable's intervention significantly reduced the risk.

A fire brigade team was alerted following the incident and reached the temple premises promptly.

Firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control before it could spread further.

The coordinated response of the police personnel and fire brigade helped prevent a major tragedy and ensured the safety of devotees present at the temple.

Security heightened ahead of visit

The incident occurred hours before Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is scheduled to visit the same ISKCON temple for Janmashtami celebrations later on Friday evening.

Following the fire, security and administrative teams are expected to maintain heightened vigilance at the temple premises ahead of the Chief Minister's visit.

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Police action appreciated

Constable Kan Singh's presence of mind and willingness to risk his own safety while helping devotees were appreciated by people present at the spot.

By removing the burning cylinder from the danger zone, he helped prevent the possibility of the fire spreading to other cylinders and turning into a much more serious incident.

A major tragedy was thus averted due to the timely intervention of the police and fire brigade.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)