Belgian PM Bart De Wever Arrives In Mumbai To Boost Diamond, Ports & Logistics Ties With India | ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: As India and Belgium continue to deepen their engagements across key areas of partnership, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever arrived in Mumbai on Friday and is slated to engage with stakeholders from the diamond, ports and logistics sectors.

The details were shared by the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X.

Upon arrival, Prime Minister De Wever was received by Maharashtra’s Minister of Marketing and Protocol, Jayakumar Raval.

“Prime Minister Bart De Wever of Belgium arrived in Mumbai today from New Delhi and was received by Jayakumar Raval, Minister of Marketing and Protocol, Government of Maharashtra, at the airport. His engagements in Mumbai, including with stakeholders from the diamond, ports and logistics sectors, will further strengthen India-Belgium economic ties,” Jaiswal said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Belgium Prime Minister Bart De Wever says, "You may know, before I became Prime Minister, I was of course Mayor of Antwerp for 12 years, so it is a genuine privilege to be here at the Barrett Diamond Bourse, which I have heard so much about. Now I see it with… pic.twitter.com/YfMCcib05a — IANS (@ians_india) September 4, 2026

Bilateral ties discussed in Delhi

On Thursday, Prime Minister De Wever and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the wide spectrum of partnership between India and Belgium in New Delhi.

The partners unveiled 10 key outcomes during Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever’s three-day official visit to India, with the two sides stepping up cooperation across trade, investment, defence, renewable energy, security and people-to-people ties.

Briefing the media here following De Wever’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George said that the relationship between the two countries has a clear focus on “three Ts” — trade, technology and talent.

“In a nutshell, there is a clear focus on three Ts: Trade, Technology and Talent in this relationship,” George said.

Focus on trade and cooperation

De Wever arrived in India on September 2 for the three-day visit, at the invitation of PM Modi, with discussions focused on further strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across trade, investment, defence, technology and connectivity.

Among the key outcomes, India and Belgium signed a Letter of Intent on Defence Cooperation and an MoU between the Belgian Security and Defence Industry Association (BDSI) and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).

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On trade and investment, the two sides set a target of doubling bilateral trade over the next five years. George said bilateral trade currently stands at about USD 13 billion.

The two countries also agreed to establish an investment fast-track mechanism to facilitate and promote Belgian investments in India and institutionalise regular business engagement through the India-Belgium Business Forum.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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