'Divided By Borders, United By Humanity': Pakistani Muslim Artist Paints Ganpati Idol For Maharashtrian Temple In Karachi; Video Wins Hearts Online

Pakistani Muslim Artist Paints Ganpati Idol For Maharashtrian Temple In Karachi; Video Wins Hearts Online |

A heartwarming video from Karachi is winning attention online for showcasing a beautiful example of religious harmony. The clip features a Muslim artist carefully painting a Ganpati idol that was reportedly commissioned for a Maharashtrian family’s temple in the Pakistani city.

The unusual yet touching sight has resonated with social media users, with many praising the artist’s dedication to his craft and the spirit of mutual respect reflected in the moment.

Ganpati idol painted in Karachi

According to the video's description, the idol was being prepared for Math Mandir, a temple associated with a Maharashtrian family living in Karachi. The artist seen working on the idol is Muslim, adding another layer of significance to the scene.

The video highlighted the contrast with the words: “Kon Hindu? Kon Muslim? The power of Bappa and the beauty of Karachi.”

It further described the setting, saying: “This is Karachi. A Muslim artist painting Ganpati Bappa inside Math Mandir, a temple run by a Maharashtrian family in Karachi.”

Rather than focusing on religious differences, the clip captured an artist immersed in his work, bringing colour and detail to an idol of Lord Ganesha.

Social media users call the moment ‘wholesome’

The video was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘theamarparkash’ and quickly attracted significant attention. Within days, it had crossed 161,000 views, with users filling the comments section with messages celebrating religious respect and human connection.

One user wrote, “Respect all religions,” while another commented, “This really made my day. Beautiful.”

Another social media user reflected on the broader message behind the video, writing: “In the end, the world is not exactly a very bad place to live. We just need to focus on the positive more than the negative. This is wholesome.”

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Several comments also pointed toward the possibility of Indians and Pakistanis connecting beyond political tensions.

“Indians and Pakistanis without politics,” one person remarked.

Another user said, “This is simply too wholesome. If only the whole world was like this and we all lived with love and peace for one another.”

A further comment summed up the sentiment by saying, “I love how we all are just good human beings in the end, if politics is not involved.”

Art and faith come together

The viral moment has drawn attention not because of a political statement, but because of the simple act of an artist performing his work for a religious community different from his own.

For many viewers, the video served as a reminder that everyday interactions can sometimes transcend the divisions that dominate public discourse. In this case, a Ganpati idol, a Karachi temple and a Muslim artist became the unlikely elements of a social media story centred on respect and coexistence.