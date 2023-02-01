WATCH: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's slip of the tongue moment from the Budget Session goes viral, says 'political' instead of 'polluting'

During the presentation of the Union Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman caught the attention of viewers for a slip of the tongue. While speaking about Vehicle Replacement as an important policy, she said "political" instead of the term "polluting."

"Replacing old political vehicles via scrapping a key policy," Nirmala Sitharaman was heard during the Budget Session on Wednesday. No sooner, she rectified the slip of the tongue and correctly worded it as "old polluting." "Sorry, replacing old polluting vehicles," she added while promptly acknowledging the error.

Watch:

Twitter began reacting to the moment when the Finance Minister had a slip of the tongue. The microblogging platform was flooded with netizens noticing the case and commenting on it.

Check reactions

"Old poltical vehicles..."



*Laughs & interruption*



"Sorry, replacing old polluting vehicles...there you go...maybe applicable, right?" pic.twitter.com/fsg6z6DGWD — Yew's Finest (@FinestYew) February 1, 2023

Honorable FM says old political instead of Old polluting vehicles, Hahahhaha



A good laugh is always needed in Budget sessions :) — Aditya Kondawar (@aditya_kondawar) February 1, 2023

Accidentally FM Mam said "Old Political" instead of "Old Polluting"



;) — Algo Vivek Gadodia (@technovestor) February 1, 2023

Govt plans to replace Old Political Vehicles.....ooops Polluting Vehicles ....gaffe by #NirmalaSitharaman :) — aditi#FreeBee (@aditidasnigam) February 1, 2023

FM gaff: Intended or Freudian Slip?

Scrapping policy....."Replacing old political….sorry…polluting vehicles"#Budget2023 — AI_not a robot (@aparnaviyer02) February 1, 2023

