WATCH: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's slip of the tongue moment from the Budget Session goes viral, says 'political' instead of 'polluting'

"Replacing old political vehicles via scrapping a key policy," Nirmala Sitharaman was heard during the Budget Session on Wednesday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
During the presentation of the Union Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman caught the attention of viewers for a slip of the tongue. While speaking about Vehicle Replacement as an important policy, she said "political" instead of the term "polluting."

"Replacing old political vehicles via scrapping a key policy," Nirmala Sitharaman was heard during the Budget Session on Wednesday. No sooner, she rectified the slip of the tongue and correctly worded it as "old polluting." "Sorry, replacing old polluting vehicles," she added while promptly acknowledging the error.

Watch:

Twitter began reacting to the moment when the Finance Minister had a slip of the tongue. The microblogging platform was flooded with netizens noticing the case and commenting on it.

Check reactions

