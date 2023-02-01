Union Budget 2023: Twitterati begin meme fest to mark the big day

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman started presenting her fifth budget today i.e. February 1, 2023, at 11 am. And no sooner, the internet took to share memes to mark the big day. With fingers crossed about what the budget session would have for the various sectors, Twitter users flooded the microblogging platform with classic memes.

Twitter trends "Budget 2023"

Twitter was trending with the hashtag "Budget 2023." Not just did it have the memes shared by netizens but also the live updates from the Parliament - from how Nirmala Sitharaman carried her digital device to the session while being dressed in a graceful red saree to her meeting with President Murmu and the detailed announcements from the budget presentation.

Memes, memes, and nothing else!

What's the best thing about the Budget Day? "Memes," say the internet while hilariously hoping that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman "doesn't impose any taxes on memes in this budget."

Check out some reactions from Twitter

Best thing about Budget Day



MEMES — Raj Karia (@rajkaria_) February 1, 2023

I just wish Nirmala Sitharaman doesn't impose any taxes on memes in this budget. — Mehul Fanawala (@MehulFanawala) February 1, 2023

Tai to middle class planning to watch the Budget today.. #BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/lXHksluMFm — Cody🌻 (@codebite) February 1, 2023

Me working hard to earn some money.



Meanwhile taxes:#Budget2023 pic.twitter.com/PUZxfWxQ0h — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) February 1, 2023

