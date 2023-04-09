WATCH: Fitness coach enjoys 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' with street performances next to the iconic Eiffel Tower |

SRK fans are all across the globe. In a recent video that surfaced online, we could see Paris carrying the Pathaan vibe. A fitness coach identified as Deepti was spotted dancing with street performances at the iconic Eiffel Tower. She shared the dance reel on Instagram to notify other Shah Rukh Khan fans about the fun moment.

In the video that has recorded thousands of views and likes, we can see the fitness coach grooving to the SRK beat along with three others. Their dance performance caught the attention of people around who got all eyes on the dancers. Adorably, a kid was seen running towards the performers to purportedly join them.

WATCH VIDEO

Apart from film scenes shot there, the Eiffel Tower has been a spot for fans to recreate them. Many dance videos from the World Wonder, in the recent past, were shared online and gone viral.

The days when the Bollywood movie Gangubai Kathiawadi was released in 2022, the dance beat 'Dholida' set a trend on social media making netizens recreate the hook steps and post their videos online. In one such video, three dancers grooved to Alia Bhatt's garba beat, and their impressive recreation took the internet by storm.

In another case, internet sensation Jikamanu, who hails from France, shook his leg to the Kollywood star Dhanush's 'Maari Thara Local' song in the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. In the video, Jika shared the dance floor with dance partner Emile Travis.