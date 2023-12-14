WATCH: 'DIY Chachi' Turns Parle-G Wrapper Into A Cool Sling Bag; Viral Video Hits 2 Million Views

Parle-G Sling Bag | Instagram

Remember craft sessions at school when you created something best out of waste? Here's a video that will remind you of your school days and trigger your art skills. An Instagram reel showing a content creator turning a biscuit pack wrapper into a cool sling bag has surfaced online and caught the attention of netizens. It shows 'DIY Chachi' aka Shweta Mahadik using her creativity to prepare an amazing bag. WATCH VIDEO:

Balenciaga-inspired bag?

The video opened by showing the woman unpacking the biscuits from its packaging, followed by shaping it into a stylish bag. "Eat the biscuit and create quirky fashion," she captioned the reel which showed her sewing and stitching to prepare the bag.

It seemed like the content creator took some inspiration from one of the popular luxury brands in the fashion industry, Balenciaga, to bring out the Parle-G sling bag. Ask why? A look into her reel, read, "If Balenciaga can, so can we!" To the unversed, Balenciaga often launches quirky fashion products to stun its customers. One of their bizarre-looking bags introduced by them was made out of a chips wrapper.

Parle-G bag reel goes viral

Being shared earlier this December, the DIY video left netizens speechless. The reel went viral attracting two million views on Instagram. People praised Shweta for her hack to turn the waste wrapper into a reusable item. "Just No Words... ur Diy ka Goddess," read a comment. "Perfect example of G- Mane Genius," said another.