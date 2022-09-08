Watch: Delivery boy eats customer's food, here's how man reacts on receiving empty order

Delivery boy eats customer's food | Instagram

After hours of work and travel, we'll tend to feel tired and hungry. In the case of a food delivery agent who was not just craving for some food but was on an emotional breakdown as well, he decided to bite-in the snacks he picked for the customer.

Things didn't stop there. After having some of the ordered meal, the delivery boy managed to take the food parcel to the doorstep of the customer, of course, some empty dishes served. However, with a 'sorry' note placed in the order to express his side.

"I'm sorry I ate your food. I'm broke and hungry. Consider it like you're paying it forward. I'm quitting this lame job on the way. Be blessed. Your Door Dash Guy," read the note.

So, what next? How did the customer react on opening the boxes and finding it all empty, oh yes - a drink was left untouched for the man to sip in. This scenario was experienced by a man identified as Damien Sanders; he had ordered for chicken wings and fries along a some coke. The person was shocked and clueless over the happened.

Watch:

