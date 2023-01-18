e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Daredevil Russian teenager somersaults from the roof of Moscow metro car, detained by police

WATCH: Daredevil Russian teenager somersaults from the roof of Moscow metro car, detained by police

The incident occurred on January 14, 2023 and has been doing rounds on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
twitter
Follow us on

In a shocking video, a Russian teenager somersaults from the roof of the Moscow metro. The video of the boy doing somersaults is doing the rounds on social media.

The incident occurred on January 14, 2022.

In the video, the teenager can be seen jumping on the top of the metro car, which comes to a stop at the station from an overpass. Once he balances himself on top of the metro car, the boy somersaults and lands on the platform. He rushes out of the station, moments after landing on the platform.

Later, it can be seen that the boy is detained by the police and sent to departmental custody.

Read Also
Viral Tweet: If Shillong is now dubbed 'Chillong,' Chandigarh 'Thandigarh,' what's your city called...
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Daredevil Russian teenager somersaults from the roof of Moscow metro car, detained by police

WATCH: Daredevil Russian teenager somersaults from the roof of Moscow metro car, detained by police

Microsoft Layoff: Twitterati share memes to react to the retrenchment trend

Microsoft Layoff: Twitterati share memes to react to the retrenchment trend

Harvard University's tweet on 'snowflakes' gets trolled on Twitter; here's why

Harvard University's tweet on 'snowflakes' gets trolled on Twitter; here's why

BJP minister Temjen Imna Along shares video of viral school kid & TikToker Bahar Chamling Rai...

BJP minister Temjen Imna Along shares video of viral school kid & TikToker Bahar Chamling Rai...

Mumbai beats Delhi's AQI: Celebs and politicians raise concerns over breathing toxic air

Mumbai beats Delhi's AQI: Celebs and politicians raise concerns over breathing toxic air