WATCH: Daredevil Russian teenager somersaults from the roof of Moscow metro car, detained by police

In a shocking video, a Russian teenager somersaults from the roof of the Moscow metro. The video of the boy doing somersaults is doing the rounds on social media.

The incident occurred on January 14, 2022.

In the video, the teenager can be seen jumping on the top of the metro car, which comes to a stop at the station from an overpass. Once he balances himself on top of the metro car, the boy somersaults and lands on the platform. He rushes out of the station, moments after landing on the platform.

Later, it can be seen that the boy is detained by the police and sent to departmental custody.

Nothing unusual, just "jokes" in the Moscow metro.



The guy jumping on the subway cars was detained and sent to the department.

