 WATCH: Cute Cat Helps Man Workout At Home; Video Goes Viral
The clip captures a man doing some crunches with a cute little cat behind him. The animal is seen pushing him forward to continue the exercise.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
How about getting a 'Purrsonal Trainer' for your fitness routine? Dubbed to be a personal trainer, an adorable pet cat seems to be doing its job at its best in a viral video. The clip captures a man doing some crunches with a cute little cat behind him. The animal is seen pushing him forward to continue the exercise. WATCH VIDEO

Video goes viral

Since being shared online earlier this year, the clip continues to attract views and likes. As many as 38 million people already watched the video by the start of October along with over 14,000 users reacting to it.

Netizens react

The video was shared on Instagram by a page that often amuses people with cat-based reels. Netizens were impressed with the workout partner the man had. Some also pointed out that the crunches would do good for physical health while the cat's assistance would help in calming down stress and caring for mental health. The comments were filled with paw-fied texts by viewers. "Bro's meowtivating," wrote a user, while another said, "Pawsonal trainer."

