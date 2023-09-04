WATCH: Bright Green Meteor Spotted In Turkey; Videos Go Viral On X |

While India sent its space mission to the moon earlier this year, the sky seems to be sending its representatives to Earth in a wave back. A sparkling bright meteor was spotted from the planet where the night sky illuminated to green as the celestial body passed through the skies of Turkey's Erzurum city. The spectacular sight was witnessed on Saturday night, September 2. The visuals from the rare moment have surfaced online and gone viral.

Watch videos

Video goes viral

A passerby named Onur Kaçmaz captured the green flashes of light when he was at a children's park in the city. He recorded the moment when the dark sky was lit up with the sparks of the bright green meteor. The clip that is now doing the rounds on social media shows a kid playing at the park as the sky lights up with the meteor's passing.

Similar observations

Not too far in history, in 2022, a meteor was seen passing through the skies of Japan's Mount Fuji. The tallest peak was graced by the stunning event on an October late evening.

In 2020, a bright fireball-like meteor shined in the skies of Brazil as it turned night into day. According to the Brazilian Meteor Observation Network (BRAMON), the meteor hit the atmosphere at 17 kilometres per second.

Meanwhile, it was in 2016 that a huge meteor exploded off the coast of Brazil and was reportedly the largest space rock to enter Earth's atmosphere in three years after a similar event was recorded at Chelyabinsk in Russia in 2013.