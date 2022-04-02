Watch video: Meteor shower or satellite? Lights in sky witnessed over skies from Maharashtra

In what appears to be a meteor shower was witnessed over the skies of Nagpur and several other parts of the Maharashtra.

Sightings of the lights travelling in the sky were reported from Nagpur in Maharashtra and Jhabua, Barwani districts in Madhya Pradesh.

More details are awaited in the matter.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: In what appears to be a meteor shower was witnessed over the skies of Nagpur & several other parts of the state. pic.twitter.com/kPUfL9P18R — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:48 PM IST