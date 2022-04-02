e-Paper Get App
Watch video: Meteor shower or satellite? Lights in sky witnessed over skies from Maharashtra

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:48 PM IST

In what appears to be a meteor shower was witnessed over the skies of Nagpur and several other parts of the Maharashtra.

Sightings of the lights travelling in the sky were reported from Nagpur in Maharashtra and Jhabua, Barwani districts in Madhya Pradesh.

More details are awaited in the matter.

