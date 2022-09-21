e-Paper Get App
Watch: Bride walks on pothole-filled road in Kerala; bizarre wedding photoshoot goes viral

The video has left netizens in a hilarious vibe.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 09:29 AM IST
In the recent past, we may have come across uncommon ways of protesting over potholes. However, a video going viral on social media used the pothole-filled road as a prop or a location for a wedding photoshoot.

Wait, what? Yes, you read that right! A bride in Kerala was seen gracefully walking through potholes in her well-set dressing. The now-viral footage shared on Instagram revealed it to be not a mere pothole-based ramp walk but a bizarre wedding photography stunt.

Since the case surfaced on social media, netizens couldn't stop from reacting over it. While some found it funny, most enjoyed the new location theme for the photography.

Watch:

