WATCH: Bride Gets Grand Welcome At Sasural, Sets Wedding Goals High For Others

What's trending on social media today? It's a video of a newly-wed couple marking their Griha Pravesh together, the occasion where the bride is welcomed at the husband's residence (Sasural).

It has gone viral for the grand welcome she receives and enjoys. In the video, the bride stood beside the groom and her extended family witnessing the spectacular fireworks and brightly-lit residence meant to make her entry at the new place special. WATCH VIDEO

Video caption is something you can't miss

"If I don't get welcome like this in my Sasural, I don't want to get married," read the video caption. In less than a day's time, the clip has crossed a viewership of 16,000 views along with attracting hundreds of likes. Netizens were left impressed with the adorable welcome given to the newly-wed lady.

The grand celebration set expectations for to-be brides. The incident gave next-level wedding goals for families. As people watched the video and appreciated the grand welcome considering it to be a positive gesture towards the daughter-in-law, they tagged their to-be partners in the comments section.

