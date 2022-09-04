e-Paper Get App
Watch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lookalike lip-syncs to 'Dard' dialogue from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 04, 2022, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
Aish's doppelganger Aashita Singh | Instagram

Aashita Singh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's doppelganger, was spotted vibing to the heart-wrenching words "Dard dard ko dhoondh hi leta hai." The dialogue from Bollywood film "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" had went viral hitting the emotional chords of people having suffered breakup.

The recent video shared by the lookalike is now viral on Instagram. It is leaving people confused about whether it's the Bollywood star recreating dialogues from her movie or it's a work of someone else who greatly resembles her.

Watch:

Since shared a few days ago, it has gathered thousands of views and likes. The comments section ran into heart emojis praising her commendable facial expressions in the clip.

Take a look at some reactions:

article-image

