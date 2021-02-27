This Pakistani beauty blogger joins the list of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's doppelgangers

After actors Anushka Sharma, and Hrithik Roshan, it comes as no surprise that former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will have a doppelganger. But it does seem brow-raising when there are too many lookalikes.
Earlier Sneha Ullal, headlined for her uncanny resemblance to the beauty queen when she debuted opposite Salman Khan in the 2005 film “Lucky: No Time for Love”.
In 2019, another name joined the list of doppelgangers when it came to Ash.
Mahalagha Jaberi from Iran left the internet smitten by her resemblance.
Besides the two, actress Manasi Naik has also been touted to share similarities with Aishwarya.
Now, joining the list is Pakistani beauty blogger Aamna Imran.
Aamna is often seen recreating looks of the actress from films like “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, “Devdas” and "Mohabbatein”.
Aishwarya made her Bollywood debut with "Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya" in 1997, and since then she has been entertaining audiences with her performances. "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam ", "Taal", "Devdas" and "Jodhaa Akbar" are some of her remarkable movies.
She was last seen in the 2018 film "Fanney Khan", starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.
According to reports, Ash is returning to the big screen and has commenced work on her next film “Ponniyin Selvan”, a historical drama helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)