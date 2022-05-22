Watch: 80-year-old woman completes fitness challenge

Recently, a video went viral in which an 80-year-old woman completes a fitness challenge given by her grandson.
In the video, the woman is seen lifting weights and proceeded to do overhead presses with a barbell. Her ability to lift weights has not only shocked her grandson but netizens too.
The video was shared by punjabi_industry__ on Instagram a 2 days back and since then it has gained more than 6k views, and has received multiple likes and comments.
Have a look at the video:
