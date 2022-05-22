Watch: 80-year-old woman completes fitness challenge

Recently, a video went viral in which an 80-year-old woman completes a fitness challenge given by her grandson.

In the video, the woman is seen lifting weights and proceeded to do overhead presses with a barbell. Her ability to lift weights has not only shocked her grandson but netizens too.

The video was shared by punjabi_industry__ on Instagram a 2 days back and since then it has gained more than 6k views, and has received multiple likes and comments.

Have a look at the video:

ALSO READ Watch: Granddad reaches out to his granddaughter

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch: Snake found in hostel toilet

ALSO READ Missing fun at work? This DJ dog will make you groove to its beats

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 02:56 PM IST