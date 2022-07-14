'Was embarassed': Brazilian influencer lands in hospital for holding in farts

Image credit: Google

Did you ever think that holding in farts could land you in a hospital? A Brazilian influencer landed in hospital for holding in her farts!

Brazilian influencer Viih Tube landed in a wheelchair at a Portuguese airport after she experience pain from holding in her farts. As crazy and weird as it may sound, it’s true!

Twenty-one-year-old Viih Tube, whose real name is Vitoria De Felice Moraes, was with her boyfriend Eliezer at the Rock in Rio Lisboa 2022 music festival in Portugal when she started feeling pain.

According to The New York Post, the influencer was too shy and embarrassed to pass gas in front of her boyfriend.

The influencer took to Instagram and posted a video on her story in which she was seen being pushed in a wheelchair and tagged Brazilian singer Pocah, who had been hospitalized with trapped gas earlier this year.

She wrote, “Like mother like daughter, and at the airport, I started to feel horrible pain and I was even attended in a wheelchair and it was gas lol”.

Pocah responded by sending well wishes to the influencer and added “farting is serious!”

Pocah’s real name is Viviane de Queiroz Pereira. In March this year, Pocah revealed that she had to be rushed to a hospital at 5.30 in the morning after experiencing “severe abdominal pain”. She added it happened because she would not fart in front of her boyfriend and often hold it in.

According to New York Post, trapped gas is not fatal and can be mistaken for something more serious.