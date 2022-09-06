Wait, what? Man cooks chicken in coffee machine

You may have come across people filling water or beer in coffee mugs, however, a man cooked chicken in a coffee machine. We can't really see how you just reacted, but if we were right at guessing it wasn't a pleasant feeling.

While some don't prefer the hot beverage pouring in from an automatic or semi-automated container, people have now received more reasons to hate it. When an employee on an official tour wished to save time, he attempted in cooking some food in a coffee machine.

The man named Alexander Cohen from Austin, Texas is now viral for his deed. He took to social media network sharing about the incident and how he saved his company some money.

"I'm travelling for work and instead of eating a fancy dinner out, I've decided to cook a cheaper meal in the hotel room. Even though the hotel room didn't have a kitchen, I managed to use the coffee machine to cook chicken with butter and garlic," he posted.

Check post:

Here's how netizens reacted:

Inspiring 🙌 — Lauren LoPrete (@laurenloprete) September 1, 2022

This is just pure *chef’s kiss* 👨🏼‍🍳 — Cody Goodermote (@codygoodermote) September 1, 2022

I told my son about this post and he started crying..... that son was Gordon Ramsey 🥺 — Greg (@GregsaysNBD) September 1, 2022

