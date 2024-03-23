Viral VIDEO: Security Guard Accidentally Fires Bullet On His Leg Inside Canara Bank Branch In UP's Lucknow

Security Guard Accidentally Fires Bullet On His Leg Inside Canara Bank Branch In UP's Lucknow | Twitter

Lucknow: A video has gone viral on social media which captures the aftermath of an accidental firing incident at Canara Bank branch in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that a security guard of the bank accidentally fired his gun and sustained injury on his left leg.

Fortunately, security guard's condition is reported to be stable after receiving medical treatment at the District Hospital. The police have initiated an inquiry after the video of the incident made rounds on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Careless Discharge Of Firearm

The incident occurred on Friday (March 22) afternoon at Canara Bank's branch in Kachhauna town, situated along the Palia Highway. Sunil Mishra, the security guard on duty, reportedly mishandled his DBBL (Double Barrel Breach Loading) gun, resulting in an accidental firing that struck him in his left leg. The careless discharge of the firearm sent shock waves through the people present inside the bank with panic spreading rapidly.

About The Incident

It can be seen in the video that the security guard is walking inside the bank branch with the gun in his hand and he accidentally fires the gun on his own leg. He then moves a few steps after wounding his left leg and then falls to the ground due to the injury. It can also be seen that nobody steps forward initially to help the injured security guard.

The people present inside the bank branch after some time rushed towards the injured guard to help him. Luckily, the bullet did not hit any other person present inside the bank, the accidental firing could have proven fatal then.

Guard Rushed To Hospital

Upon learning of Mishra's injury, Branch Manager Santosh Kumar and other bank employees promptly intervened, rushing him to the nearby Community Health Centre for initial medical attention.

Given the severity of Mishra's wound, he was subsequently transferred to the District Hospital for further treatment. Fortunately, medical professionals were able to stabilise Mishra's condition, averting a potentially fatal outcome.

Incident Raises Concerns

While Mishra's life was spared, the incident has raised serious concerns about the adherence to safety protocols among security personnel. The negligence displayed by Mishra not only endangered his own life but also posed a threat to the safety of those in the vicinity of the bank. Consequently, the police have initiated an investigation to determine the factors contributing to the mishap.

Investigation Underway

There are reports that the police is investigating the viral video and also examining the other aspects due to which the incident unfolded. The police may also scrutinize the training and the professional training provided to the security guard over the maintenance of firearms and other safety protocols.