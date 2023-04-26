Viral Video: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shows her foodie side during election campaign in Karnataka, makes Dosas in Mysuru restaurant

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shows her foodie side during election campaign in Karnataka | Twitter

All India Congress Committee, General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was in Mysuru on Wednesday as part of her ongoing campaign in the poll-bound Karnataka, tried her hands at making dosas at a famous restaurant there.

Later, Priyanka could be seen relishing dosa on a banana leaf in a traditional style along with other party leaders at Mylary Agrahara, a food joint in Mysuru famous for its 'dosas' on Wednesday afternoon.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She also interacted with the eatery's staff and the owners' children.

Priyanka was accompanied by party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar, Congress candidate of K R Constituency M K Somashekar and others.

On Tuesday while addressing a rally in Mysore only Priyanka had said her grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi never broke the people's trust.

"You all know Indira Gandhi. Her speciality was that she never broke your trust. If you trust me, then it is because of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and other Congress leaders, who worked for you," Priyanka said.

Launching a scathing attack on BJP leaders, Priyanka urged the people of the state not to get influenced by their words but rather look at the "conscience" of the leaders seeking votes. She said, "The Prime Minister came here and said the leaders of the Opposition want to dig his grave. What kind of talk is this? Every citizen of the country would like the health of the Prime Minister to be good." "The people of Karnataka should not vote on the words of any leader but of their conscience," She added.

Read Also Karnataka Elections 2023: Amit Shah predicts big win for BJP in Old Mysuru

Targeting Chief Minister Bommai led-BJP government in the state, Priyanka said, "Last time, people elected JDS and the Congress but BJP stole the government with the power of money." Urging the people of the state to vote wisely, Priyanka said, "The 40 per cent government ruthlessly looted the public. The Karnataka government looted Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

Urging the people of the state to vote wisely, Priyanka said, "The 40 per cent government ruthlessly looted the public. The Karnataka government looted Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

Invoking the Amul-Nandini row, Priyanka said, "Nandini Milk earlier used to produce 90 lakh litres of milk and milk products, but today only 70 lakh litres of milk is being produced." "The government deliberately reduced the production of milk so that Amul milk could be brought to Karnataka," she alleged.

She said it is time for a change in Karnataka as BJP has not done any constructive work in the state. "They (BJP) have not done any constructive work for Karnataka. So it is time for a change. In the last three years, everything has been on downhill in the state, be it facilities or infrastructure. People know from their own experiences about the governance of the BJP," she added.