Siblings Day 2023: Priyanka Gandhi's Instagram post for Rahul; take a look at their adorable brother-sister bond

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 10, 2023
On Siblings Day 2023, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended a warm wish to her brother Rahul Gandhi. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of them enjoying one another's company during a walk on a snowy road. She captioned the post: "I am proud of you and always will be."
During the days of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, both the Congress leaders captured adorable brother-sister moments.
When the BJY concluded in Kashmir, the siblings were seen spending quality time with each other.
They involved themselves in cute gestures of smashing snow at each other and going on a bike ride.
Several images of Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi went viral from the Congress' recent campaign and impressed netizens.
Coming back to Siblings Day, Priyanka penned a beautiful message for her brother.
"Well, to my only sibling, who has the courage to stand for goodness and compassion despite all sorts of filth being thrown at him, who faces injustice with dignity, who won’t back down from speaking the truth no matter how many desert him or turn their knives in his back or how much power is used to silence him," she wrote.
