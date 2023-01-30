WATCH: Rahul Gandhi, sister Priyanka play snowball fight as Bharat Jodo Yatra concludes in J&K's Srinagar |

Srinagar: Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi shared a heartwarming moment on the final day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on Monday. Both were seen involved in a snowball fight and the video of their cute fight moments went on winning hearts on internet.

In the video, Rahul is seen hiding snowballs in his hands behind his back as he moves towards his sister. He then showers fistfuls of snow on Priyanka's head as Congress workers around them laugh.

The duo chase then each other with snows as Priyanka playfully wrestles her brother, holding his arms back and throwing snowballs over his head as he tries to dodge her attack. The Congress leader is also seen attacking other workers with snowballs.

Standing here, I can say that the politics going on in the country is something which can't benefit the nation. A politics that divides & breaks, affects the nation. So, in a way, this was a spiritual yatra: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in Srinagar, J&K pic.twitter.com/jMQh5ozVAx — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023

Priyanka hails Rahul's journey throughout the yatra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke about her brother's journey throughout the yatra. She also spoke about his passion for the country and its diversity while praising Rahul over the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

While speaking on Rahul's journey, Priyanka said, "My brother walked for 4-5 months from Kanniyakumari. Wherever they went, people came out for them. Why? Because there still remains a passion in this country-for the county, for this land, for its diversity that resides in hearts of all Indians."

"When my brother was coming to Kashmir, he sent a message to my mother & me.He said he has a unique feeling of going home. He said his family members are waiting for him. They come & hug him with tears in their eyes and their pain & emotions are entering his own heart," she added.

"Standing here, I can say that the politics going on in the country is something which can't benefit the nation. A politics that divides & breaks, affects the nation. So, in a way, this was a spiritual yatra," said Priyanka.

Bharat Jodo Yatra concludes today

The curtains will come down on the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra today with a ceremony at the party headquarters here and a rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium where several Opposition leaders are also likely to be present.

The "padyatra" concluded at the Lal Chowk area on Sunday with Rahul Gandhi unfurling the national flag but the official closing would take place on Monday in Srinagar, amid snowfall.

Yatra traveresed through 12 states and 2 union territories

The yatra traversed 12 states and two Union territories in nearly five months after its launch on September 7 last year, clocking over 4,000 km.

During the course of the yatra, Rahul Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, over 100 corner meetings, 13 press conferences. He had over 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sitting interactions.

